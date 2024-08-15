ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 38.3% in July

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:CTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $44.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 257.35%.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
