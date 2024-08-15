ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 38.3% in July

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 257.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 704.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 42,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 29,005 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 25,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

