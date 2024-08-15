Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLCGY remained flat at $39.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 747. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

