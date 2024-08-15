CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
CCNEP opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.45.
CNB Financial Company Profile
