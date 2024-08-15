Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of BINC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.90. 717,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,302. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

