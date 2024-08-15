Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAG. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 364,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after buying an additional 101,184 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 244,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 92,656 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $46.66. 74,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,650. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

