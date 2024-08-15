Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Sells 14,862 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,485,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,928,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.69. 753,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

