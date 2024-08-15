Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 6.6 %

COLL opened at $34.30 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The company had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,730,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,823 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 248,751 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.