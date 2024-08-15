Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Position Raised by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Commvault Systems by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 55.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 17,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $1,985,697.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,906,191.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 17,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $1,985,697.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,906,191.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,301 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,346 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

CVLT stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.13. 428,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,556. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $155.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.46.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

