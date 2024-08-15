Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.16

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.11. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 121,224 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 16.6%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 288.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 51.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 656,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 502,993 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $1,510,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,846,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 236,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $623,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

