Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 37.2% in July

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCUGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,800 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CCU shares. StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

NYSE:CCU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 91,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,741,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,143,000 after purchasing an additional 184,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 82.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 75,147 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.