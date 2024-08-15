Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 37.2% in July

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,800 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on CCU shares. StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,741,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,143,000 after purchasing an additional 184,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 82.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 75,147 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
