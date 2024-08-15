Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBKM stock remained flat at $17.40 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. Consumers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Consumers Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

