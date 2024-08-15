Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Announces Earnings Results

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Contineum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16. Contineum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

