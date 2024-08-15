Contrasting ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECD Automotive Design $20.72 million 1.59 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.18 billion 0.74 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

ECD Automotive Design has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ECD Automotive Design and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 1 0 1.80

ECD Automotive Design currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 773.79%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus price target of $1.77, suggesting a potential upside of 133.97%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.59, indicating that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECD Automotive Design beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

