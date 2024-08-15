Cormark Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$140.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$159.55.

Shares of TSE:CJT traded up C$4.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$128.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,531. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$128.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$119.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$1,057,623.29. In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$199,875.00. Also, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$1,057,623.29. Insiders sold a total of 18,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,315 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

