Cormark Lowers B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) to Hold

Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTG. CIBC increased their target price on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

