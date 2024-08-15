Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.64. 135,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,777. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.