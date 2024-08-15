Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,901 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,530,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,035,000 after acquiring an additional 63,859 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 182.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 94,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.26. 5,638,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,500,442. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

