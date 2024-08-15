Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,417 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 762,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,444,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 262,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

