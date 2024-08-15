Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.81. The company had a trading volume of 942,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,602. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $184.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average of $174.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

