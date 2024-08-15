Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,134,000.

IVW stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 851,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,874. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

