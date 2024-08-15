Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 561 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,985. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.79. The company has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

