Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RPG stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. 199,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,172. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

