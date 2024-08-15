Corundum Group Inc. Buys 765 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corundum Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IWO traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.59. 585,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,451. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $291.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.59.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

