Corundum Group Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IWB traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,845. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $309.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

