Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 3,376 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.92. 9,491,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,681,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $396.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.13.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $19,703,643 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

