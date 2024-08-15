Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 8,745 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 26,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.53. 45,945,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,887,258. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.