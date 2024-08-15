Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading Up 1.1%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $880.33 and last traded at $871.81. 451,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,981,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $862.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $388.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $847.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $780.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,650,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 88,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2,504.5% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.