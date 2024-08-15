Country Club Bank Acquires 63 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Country Club Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $239.94. 877,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.18. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

