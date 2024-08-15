Country Club Bank Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Country Club Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $2,842,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.9 %

DD stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,756. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

