Country Club Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Country Club Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $372.34. 841,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,453. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

