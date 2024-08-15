Country Club Bank Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Country Club Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,430 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $8.96 on Thursday, reaching $480.17. 1,540,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.74 and its 200-day moving average is $406.25. The firm has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $480.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

