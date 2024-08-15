Country Club Bank Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Country Club Bank lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,513,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,118,635. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $190.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

