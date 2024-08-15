Country Club Bank Has $17 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Country Club Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Country Club Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,562,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,265,457. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $468.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

