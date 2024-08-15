Country Club Bank Sells 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Country Club Bank cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC increased their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded up $62.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,634.67. 190,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,347. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,817.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,686.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.