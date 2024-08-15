CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CFO Daniel K. Mahoney Sells 1,000 Shares

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $155,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRA International Trading Down 0.6 %

CRA International stock opened at $157.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.07 and a 200-day moving average of $152.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $187.10.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.87 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRAI

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CRA International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.