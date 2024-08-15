Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Insider Phillip Aris Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Aris purchased 3,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$16.06 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of A$48,171.00 ($31,691.45).

Credit Corp Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06.

About Credit Corp Group

Credit Corp Group Limited engages in the provision of debt ledger purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Australia and New Zealand; Debt Ledger Purchasing United States; and Consumer Lending Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

