Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.19.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
