Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Up 173.9% in July

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the July 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

DHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 436,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,992. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $517,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

