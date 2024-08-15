Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $147.39 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000923 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 367,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

