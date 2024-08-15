Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$3.61 and a one year high of C$7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

