Critical Analysis: DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Dividends

BrightSphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DigitalBridge Group pays out 2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 DigitalBridge Group 0 0 7 1 3.13

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BrightSphere Investment Group and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.09%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $19.59, suggesting a potential upside of 60.21%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than BrightSphere Investment Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightSphere Investment Group and DigitalBridge Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group $453.20 million 1.91 $65.80 million $1.64 14.01 DigitalBridge Group $1.08 billion 1.97 $185.28 million $1.55 7.89

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSphere Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSphere Investment Group and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group 15.00% 669.08% 15.43% DigitalBridge Group 26.64% 3.14% 1.14%

Risk & Volatility

BrightSphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats BrightSphere Investment Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.