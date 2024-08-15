Critical Contrast: Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) versus Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Konica Minolta pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and Hang Lung Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta 0.58% 1.27% 0.49% Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $8.04 billion 0.15 $31.32 million $0.12 40.79 Hang Lung Group $1.39 billion 3.87 $359.04 million N/A N/A

This table compares Konica Minolta and Hang Lung Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hang Lung Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Konica Minolta.

Volatility and Risk

Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Konica Minolta and Hang Lung Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Konica Minolta beats Hang Lung Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. The company also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, it offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also invests in and develops various properties, including shopping malls, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and car parking bays. In addition, its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; and Heartland 66 in Wuhan. Further, the company offers car park and property management, financial, management, project management, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

