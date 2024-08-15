Critical Contrast: Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) versus Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Super League Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 82.64 -$796.00 million ($0.55) -6.58 Super League Enterprise $25.97 million 0.31 -$30.33 million ($8.88) -0.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Super League Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

44.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -37.90% -33.94% Super League Enterprise -109.20% -228.35% -115.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aurora Innovation and Super League Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 1 1 1 0 2.00 Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.74%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.76%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Super League Enterprise on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Super League Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.