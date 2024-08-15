crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $82.99 million and $13.62 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 83,113,711 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 87,340,300.09870534. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99900012 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $18,349,699.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

