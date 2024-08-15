CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 208.3% in July

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSL Stock Up 1.3 %

CSLLY stock opened at $99.88 on Thursday. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19.

Get CSL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About CSL

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.