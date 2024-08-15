CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Zacks reports. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. CuriosityStream updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 192,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,982. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is -11.49%.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday.
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
