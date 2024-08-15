CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Zacks reports. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. CuriosityStream updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 192,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,982. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is -11.49%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 39,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $42,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,823.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 24,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $26,215.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,455 shares in the company, valued at $546,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb bought 39,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $42,372.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,564 shares in the company, valued at $263,823.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91,600 shares of company stock worth $97,252 and have sold 110,097 shares worth $116,703. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CURI

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.