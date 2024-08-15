Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. Cytek Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $695.75 million, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,890,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,279 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,947,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 599,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 1,013.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 170,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

