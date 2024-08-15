Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.65.

CYTK stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $76,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $755,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,832 shares of company stock worth $9,087,691. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after acquiring an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,955,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 737,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,965,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

