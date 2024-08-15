Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Datadog were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Datadog by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.33. 3,845,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,106. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.09, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.79.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,078,323. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

