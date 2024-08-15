DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 2,166 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.57. 1,296,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

